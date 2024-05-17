Chaffin tosses shutout, LSU softball cruises past Jackson State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

76°
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team opened NCAA tournament play with a 5-0 victory over Jackson State Friday.

LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

A Raeleen Gutierrez RBI single got LSU on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers then added two runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth inning to pad the lead.

LSU, top-seed in the Baton Rouge Regional, will play three-seed Southern Illinois on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a chance to earn a spot in the regional championship game.

