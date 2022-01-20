Ceremony marks 1993 World Trade Center bombing anniversary

39°
5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 26 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow
Image: FBI.gov

NEW YORK - A ceremony has marked the 23rd anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000.

A truck bomb exploded below the trade center's north tower on Feb. 26, 1993.

Friday's ceremony included officials from the Sept. 11 memorial and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The names of the six victims were read aloud as part of the commemoration attended by victims' relatives and friends.

The 1993 bombing left a giant crater in the basement of the 110-story twin towers.

It was one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history at the time. It was overshadowed by the events of Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists used hijacked airplanes to destroy the towers and kill nearly 3,000 people.

