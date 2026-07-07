Centreville interim police chief resigns amid investigation into mass shooting that left two dead

CENTREVILLE - The Centreville interim police chief resigned Tuesday, three days after two people were killed and seven others hurt in a mass shooting in the town.

The July 4 shooting near the Best G’s Store and Orchard Cafe on Highway 24 killed 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson.

Seven others were injured, including 20-year-old Jerryon Roger, 19-year-old Latelvin Henyard and 18-year-old Cameron Robinson. Four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were also hurt.

During Tuesday night's town hall meeting, it was announced that Interim Police Chief GeMarcus Patterson would be resigning from his role. Patterson became the interim chief in June after Chief Edward Arbuthnot resigned.

Southern Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced it is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff and Centreville Police Department are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.