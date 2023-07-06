80°
Latest Weather Blog
Central woman killed in car accident along Hooper Road
CENTRAL - A woman was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon when their car left the road and flipped, authorities said.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said 43-year-old Erica Harrison was killed around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads.
Chief Corcoran said witnesses told police that Harrison was driving more than 100 mph before the crash happened. The car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch, flipped multiple times and landed in a yard. Harrison was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Trending News
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...
-
Iberville jail trusty back in custody after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's truck