Central woman killed in car accident along Hooper Road

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A woman was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon when their car left the road and flipped, authorities said. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said 43-year-old Erica Harrison was killed around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads.

Chief Corcoran said witnesses told police that Harrison was driving more than 100 mph before the crash happened. The car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch, flipped multiple times and landed in a yard. Harrison was thrown from the car and died at the scene. 

Police say their investigation is ongoing. 

