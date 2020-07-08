Central school system holds community meeting following release of tentative reopening plans

CENTRAL- Public schools in Central are moving forward with a tentative reopening plan for the upcoming fall semester.

The school system's website was updated with the new information Tuesday. However, school officials have reiterated that the plan will be adjusted as needed.

It revealed the following three-phased process:

Phase One

All students will participate in Distance Learning unless otherwise notified. More detailed information will be provided if the state moves to Phase 1.

Phase Two

-Students in Pre-K through grade six will follow a traditional schedule.

-These students will be present in school buildings five days per week.

-Students in grades seven through twelve will follow a hybrid schedule consisting of both on-campus learning and Distance Learning.

-Students will be split into two groups and physically attend school two days per week.

-Group A will be on campus Monday and Tuesday. Group B will be on campus Thursday and Friday.

-All students will participate in required Distance Learning activities on days they are not physically present at school.

-More details will be released regarding the hybrid schedule soon

Phase Three

Students in grades seven and eight will move to a traditional schedule on campus. All other aspects of Phase 3 are the same as Phase 2.

The school system's website also noted that students will be provided with a laptop from the Virtual Program. More information on the virtual academy can be accessed by clicking here.

The website also mentioned that schools will follow the Department of Health's guidelines by encouraging handwashing, social distancing protocol, and daily temperature checks.

The information above will be discussed during the Superintendent's, Dr. Jason Fountain, community meeting, which will be held Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Central Middle School.

