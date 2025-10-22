Central Police searching for person of interest in hit and run at Hooper Road McDonald's

CENTRAL - The Central Police Department is trying to identify a person interest in a hit and run that took place at the McDonald's on Hooper Road.

Officials said the hit-and-run happened on Oct. 17. They shared "grainy footage" of a vehicle at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to contact the Central Police Department.