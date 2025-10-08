81°
Central Police say suspected hit-and-run against message board was worked as traffic crash
CENTRAL — Deputies responded to a traffic crash against a message board sign on Wax Road early Wednesday morning.
The Central Police Department said that while they received a call about a hit-and-run, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office worked a crash at the sign around 3 a.m. that morning.
