Central Police say suspected hit-and-run against message board was worked as traffic crash

2 hours 23 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 3:47 PM October 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

CENTRAL — Deputies responded to a traffic crash against a message board sign on Wax Road early Wednesday morning.

The Central Police Department said that while they received a call about a hit-and-run, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office worked a crash at the sign around 3 a.m. that morning.

