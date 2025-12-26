69°
Central Police: 83-year-old woman dead days after crash off Joor Road
CENTRAL - A woman died days after she and her husband were in a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.
The Central Police Department said Marianne Chapman of Baton Rouge, 83, died eight days after the Dec. 18 crash due to complications. Her husband, Gary Chapman Sr., 87, died in the same crash.
According to Central Police at the time, the crash happened after the Chapman's SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, resulting in the two being taken to the hospital.
