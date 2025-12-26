69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police: 83-year-old woman dead days after crash off Joor Road

56 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, December 26 2025 Dec 26, 2025 December 26, 2025 9:59 PM December 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A woman died days after she and her husband were in a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.

The Central Police Department said Marianne Chapman of Baton Rouge, 83, died eight days after the Dec. 18 crash due to complications. Her husband, Gary Chapman Sr., 87, died in the same crash.

Trending News

According to Central Police at the time, the crash happened after the Chapman's SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, resulting in the two being taken to the hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days