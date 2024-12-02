81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central High School will close Friday for semifinals preparation

1 hour 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 11:41 AM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - The Wildcats football team has made it to the state semifinals!

The school system posted to social media Monday saying that since so many students, parents, and teachers will be traveling to Monroe for the game to support the team, officials made the decision to close the high school Friday, December 6 in preparation. 

Trending News

"This will allow all members of our school community the opportunity to travel safely and participate in this important event," the school system wrote. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days