Central High School will close Friday for semifinals preparation

CENTRAL - The Wildcats football team has made it to the state semifinals!

The school system posted to social media Monday saying that since so many students, parents, and teachers will be traveling to Monroe for the game to support the team, officials made the decision to close the high school Friday, December 6 in preparation.

"This will allow all members of our school community the opportunity to travel safely and participate in this important event," the school system wrote.