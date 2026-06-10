Central city council votes to bring in East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to help patrol the city

CENTRAL — The city of Central is moving forward with a partnership between the Central Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Council members voted to create a hybrid model where the Central Police Department would continue operating as is, with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office helping patrol the city.

The attorney general's office issued an opinion last week that both agencies could work together. The partnership would not affect Police Chief Roger Corcoran's authority.

The department currently has two part-time officers.

Mayor Wade Evans is expected to discuss what duties the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will have going forward.