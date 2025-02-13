Latest Weather Blog
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of existence
CENTRAL — The City of Central announced Thursday that it broke ground on the city's first-ever city hall.
The city, which has existed for 20 years, said that the new governmental building will anchor plans for Mainstreet 2030 Vision, a long-term plan to bring economic and community-driven development to Central.
"This groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction; it is the foundation of Central's future," Mayor Wade Evans said.
The building, located next to the Central School Board office on Sullivan Road, will also act as a community space open to the public and the school system.
"City Hall will be more than a building—it will be a place where people come together," Evans said.
The city hall is expected to be complete by April 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener
-
Open Waters Louisiana hosts event for teens to explore maritime careers
-
Catholic High hosts their own Gameday Bears broadcast
-
INVESTIGATIVE: Witnesses to officer-involved killing say man didn't shoot first at law...
-
Judge dismisses BRPD, City-Parish from civil suit connected to 2023 fatal police...