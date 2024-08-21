87°
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening

3 hours 45 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 7:27 AM August 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that happened Tuesday evening. 

The Central Fire Department said it and the Baton Rouge, East Side, Zachary, and St. George Fire Departments all responded to the fire at a house on the 6000 block of Thibodeaux. 

No injuries were reported, but pictures from the scene showed the home had lost a major portion of its roof and was severely damaged. 

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. 

