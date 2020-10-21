CATS: Changes to Route 11 result in seven canceled stops Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that a change will be made to Bus Route 11.

The organization says its Northside Circulator outbound will have a Wednesday detour until 6 p.m. and as a result, the stops listed below will be canceled:

-1210 72nd at Pembroke St E

-1163 72nd at Goode W

-1209 72nd at Goode E

-1164 72nd at Somerset W

-1208 72nd at Somerset E

-1165 72nd at Scenic W

-1207 72nd at Scenic E

