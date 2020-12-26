Catholic High wins Division 1 State Championship over Archbishop Rummel

NEW ORLEANS - Parker Fontenot's 34-yard field goal on the last play of the game gave Catholic High a 31-28 victory over Archbishop Rummel in the Louisiana Division I state championship game Friday night.

After Aaron Moffit recovered a fumble inside Rummel territory, the Bears drove down to the 17 and Fontenot nailed the 34-yarder to give Catholic High its first-ever football state championship.

"I just tried to line it up and kick it like I did every day in practice," Fontenot said. "Right when it hit my foot I knew it was going through and the title was ours."

After a scoreless third quarter, Archbishop Rummel drove the ball to the Catholic High 29. Facing a fourth-and-8, Chase Fourcade eluded a Bears defender and found a wide open David Hensley for a 29-yard touchdown to give Archbishop Rummel the lead, 21-14.

Catholic High answered on their ensuing possession when Ian Brian connected with Blair Bogan for a 54-yard touchdown to make it 21-all.

After the Bears strip-sacked Fourcade and recovered the fumble, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from 12 yards to give the Bears the lead at 28-21.

Rummel answered yet again as Fourcade connected with Hensley a third time, this time from 64 yards out, to tie it at 28.

Archbishop Rummel got on the scoreboard first when Fourcade found Hensley for a 48-yard touchdown.

The Bears answered with a 78-yard touchdown run by Edwards-Helaire and took a 14-7 lead when Brian found Ben Miles for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Raiders' second blocked punt of the game late in the second quarter led to an 8-yard touchdown run by Maurice Bailey to tie the game at 14.