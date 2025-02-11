Catholic High students bring the energy with Bears Gameday broadcast

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears basketball team is one of the best in the state of Louisiana this season, so it's only fitting that some of their students would go all out to try and promote their team with their version of ESPN's Gameday broadcast.

So a group of students got together and assembled a set and all of the technology needed to broadcast from every home pregame on campus.

"It's one thing to like, you can say behind a screen or in an email at school, 'hey, you need to come to this game,' but to physically set up this awesomeness and being around screaming at a microphone, that gets everybody fired up." Jack Ritter the student body president at Catholic said regarding their version of Gameday.

Just getting the show off the ground has taken some work, but the students who put on Gameday are seeing the fruits of their labor pay off.

"Our student sections are big, and they kind of always have been big, but I feel like they're more like excited about it," Davis Dawes said of the undertaking. "The gameday show kind of lets them know what's actually going on. If they know what's the stats or know like this team is good or this team is not, they know what to expect, so they can get more into it."

The seniors who are putting on the broadcast hope this is a legacy that they are passing down to the next year of Bears and that the Gameday broadcast lives on when they graduate.

"It's awesome because it's something that like we have left our mark on the school," Ritter said as he hopes the show continues when they leave.

"This could be one of our defining things that we've like kind of left for the underclassmen to have."