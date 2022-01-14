Catholic High student-athlete hospitalized after shooting Friday

BATON ROUGE - A high school student was hit by gunfire in Baton Rouge Friday while working as a delivery driver.

The teen, a track athlete at Catholic High, posted about the shooting on social media Friday afternoon. Some photos showed the teenager in a hospital bed, and another appeared to show a vehicle with a shattered rear windshield and riddled with bullet holes.

An email sent by the principal to staff and teachers says he is expected to be okay.

"I spoke with his mother earlier this evening and she said that he is doing well, the injury is not life-threatening. He actually drove himself to the hospital. He was shot in the back and the bullet nicked his lung and liver. Doctors are deciding about surgery."

Police said it appeared the shooting happened on Balis Drive early Friday afternoon. No other details related to the incident were immediately available.