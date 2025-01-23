Catholic High Bears basketball leans into tough love

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears basketball team just won a state title two years ago, but a post-championship dip led to some "tough love" being applied to get the program back to its winning ways.

Head coach Derrick Jones says he's there to make the team better, even if that means getting a little rough around the edges at times

"Most of these guys come from great home situations, great families," Jones said. "They're unbelievable respectful young men, but I tell them all the time, all that goes out of the window when you step in between those lines. We're not trying to be dirty, we're not trying to be jerks, we're not trying to show anybody up, but we're going to compete."

That competitive spirit has led the Bears to a 20-1 record this season, so clearly it's resonating with the team.

"Once you get used to it, it's all jokes," senior guard CJ Washington said of coach Jones approach. "I mean, you know he's joking, but, like, you know he means it, but he's joking. Like, 50/50"

Jones says his approach comes from way back, when he was a youngster watching college ball. "I was a huge fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks when Nolan Richardson was coaching there, when they beat Duke. And, you know, I always love that style of play. It fits my personality. I'm a confrontational, aggressive, I like to get after people on the court."

That approach has paid off with a senior laden team helping guide the team back to great success.

With a deep roster the Bears get after opposing teams with their bench, playing as many as 16 players in a game.

"You're getting your chances, but you don't know how long they're going to be," junior point guard Brady Fife said of the roster depth. "The more you make your chances, the harder you play, the more you'll get back in the game."

That kind of team led approach has not only led to wins, but to a sense of accountability that Jones knows can lead them where they want to be in March.

"I know I can leave the gym in practice and the intensity level of practice is going to be the same way as if I running it," Jones said. "Those seniors are going to hold each other accountable and hold the younger guys accountable, that's when you know you have something special."