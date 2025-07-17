77°
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge take in donations to help victims from Texas floods
BATON ROUGE — The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge collected donations on South Acadian Thruway for victims of the central Texas floods that happened over July 4 weekend.
The organization asked the community for Walmart and Visa gift cards, as well as monetary donations for the Catholic Charities of San Antonio, so victims can receive the donations directly.
More than 100 people were killed in the flooding, while thousands are without a home after the destructive floods in and around Kerr County.
Officials said that they have seen overwhelming support for those in need.
"Those who are impacted are very appreciative of the assistance," Stephanie Sterling with the Catholic Charities said.
Donations can be made online here.
