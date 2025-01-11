39°
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood

Friday, January 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Central, Liberty, and Catholic high school boys basketball teams picked up wins on Friday night.

Central 48, Madison Prep 44

Liberty Magnet 61, Peabody Magnet 46

Catholic 61, East Ascension 50

