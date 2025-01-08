Catholic boys basketball pulls away from U-High to improve to 20-1

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School boys basketball team showed why they are the top-ranked team in Louisiana on Tuesday night.

The Bears handled a good University High team to improve to 20-1 this season.

Catholic 74, University High 55

Catholic returns to action Friday night at home against East Ascension.

U-High, now 10-6, will play at Istrouma on Thursday.