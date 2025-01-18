64°
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School basketball team picked up its 11th straight win on Friday night.
The Bears went to Dunham and beat the Tigers 63-49. Catholic, the No. 1 team in Louisiana according to MaxPreps, is now 23-1 this season.
The Bears host Geo Prep next Friday, January 24.
Dunham falls to 16-9 this season.
