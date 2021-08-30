74°
'Catastrophic transmission damage' knocks out power for all of New Orleans

4 hours 16 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 9:36 PM August 29, 2021
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - All of New Orleans is without power after a "catastrophic" failure of the city's electrical infrastructure.

An Entergy spokesperson told WWL-TV that all eight of the city's transmission lines were knocked out of service Sunday afternoon as Hurricane Ida moved inland. The company said all of the city was without power by Sunday evening.

Reports said Entergy's transmission tower went down in the Avondale area, crippling the city's power grid. 

As of Sunday night, more than 1 million households across the state have lost power.

