'Carrying his spirit with every step:' Human Jukebox shares heartfelt note remembering fallen member

Photo via. Southern University Marching Band

NEW ORLEANS - The Human Jukebox paraded through the streets of New Orleans over the weekend, paying tribute to a fallen member who died three days before the band marched in the Krewe of Bacchus parade.

The band posted the following sentiment on social media:

For You, Caleb.

After a heartbreaking loss, the Human Jukebox marched together in honor of our fallen member Caleb Wilson, carrying his spirit with every step and every note.

With mourning bands across the S’s on our chest, we played “Love Light In Flight” through the streets of New Orleans during Bacchus, turning our pain into purpose, our sorrow into strength. This was more than just a performance, it was a tribute, a farewell, and a promise that Caleb’s legacy will live on.

Rest in power, Caleb. You will always be with us. Forever a Juke.

Wilson, a New Orleans native, played trumpet and was majoring in mechanical engineering. Police said the 20-year-old died at a hospital early Thursday after he was taking part in a fraternity-related event at a BREC park. His cause of death has not been released.