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Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball
OAK GROVE, La. - Kim Mulkey has landed a big fish. Caroline Bradley, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Louisiana and the seventh-ranked prospect nationally, announced her commitment tonight at a crawfish boil in Oak Grove. Bradley chose LSU over other top programs such as South Carolina, Duke and UCLA.
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The Louisiana native is one of six players to win Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year multiple times, just like hear soon to be teammate Mikaylah Williams. At 6-foot-5, Bradley would be tied with Kate Koval as the tallest player on this past season's roster at LSU.
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