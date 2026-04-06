Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball

OAK GROVE, La. - Kim Mulkey has landed a big fish. Caroline Bradley, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Louisiana and the seventh-ranked prospect nationally, announced her commitment tonight at a crawfish boil in Oak Grove. Bradley chose LSU over other top programs such as South Carolina, Duke and UCLA.

The Louisiana native is one of six players to win Louisiana Gatorade Player of the year multiple times, just like hear soon to be teammate Mikaylah Williams. At 6-foot-5, Bradley would be tied with Kate Koval as the tallest player on this past season's roster at LSU.