Carl's Jr. testing CBD-infused burger at Denver location

Cannabis enthusiasts in Colorado will have a savory new CBD-infused sandwich to satiate their hunger this weekend.

Carl's Jr. has announced that it's testing a cannabidiol-infused burger, dubbed the Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight, at one of its Denver locations Saturday. That date also happens to be April 20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana fanatics.

The burger will be sold exclusively at the Carl's Jr. on 4050 Colorado Blvd and will retail for $4.20, according to ABC News.

The key ingredient is said to be its "Santa Fe Sauce," which is infused with 5 milligrams of CBD, according to the Denver Post. The oil used in the sauce will be derived from hemp, not THC, which is the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gets users high.

Each customer will be limited to purchasing two burgers, and it will only be available to customers 18 and older.

The FDA still bans the use of CBD in food and beverages, but last year then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper passed a law saying that hemp should be treated the same as any food ingredient, and in December, President Donald Trump signed a federal farm bill that reclassified hemp as an agricultural product rather than a controlled substance, The Denver Post reported. CBD is widely used to treat pain and anxiety.

Although the sale of the burger will be limited to Saturday for now, Carl's Jr. said in a statement that "there is potential to expand as regulations allow," according to The Post.