Latest Weather Blog
CareSouth offering open enrollment assistance to Affordable Care Health Insurance, Medicaid and SNAP applicants
BATON ROUGE - Residents who'd like assistance applying for and enrolling in Affordable Care Health Insurance during the Open Enrollment Benefits period can obtain such assistance from CareSouth Medical and Dental until Dec. 15.
CareSouth is also assisting with Medicaid and SNAP benefits enrollment. The organization's Outreach and Eligibility Specialist will be available at CareSouth's clinics in Plaquemine, Donaldsonville, and Baton Rouge by appointment only.
The Specialist's schedule is detailed below.
SCHEDULE
Plaquemine Clinic, 59340 River West Drive
Nov. 30
Dec. 8
Donaldsonville Clinic, 904 Catalpa St.
Dec. 2
Dec. 9
Baton Rouge Clinic, 3111 Florida St.
Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for dates above)
Friday , 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open Enrollment is the only time residents can renew, change or apply for health insurance for what is known as Marketplace Health Insurance or formerly Obamacare. It provides a subsidy to help residents cover the cost of medical insurance.
To make an appointment or for more information, call (225) 650-2000 ext. 249. CareSouth asks guests to please bring a copy of their ID and to have their Social Security number and yearly income readily available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed in Iberville Parish train collision
-
Police identify victim of Huron Street shooting
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Health experts warn against winter habits that may lead to transmission of...
-
Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in...
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...