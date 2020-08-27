Car partially submerged in flooded canal along I-12 W at Essen

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura's rains battered Baton Rouge streets, a driver along I-12 West at Essen appeared to have swerved off road and ended up in a flooded canal.

The incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. and as pictured above, the car was seen partially submerged in the flooded canal.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car stuck in flooded ditch I-12 W at Essen Ln. pic.twitter.com/sie6D7jde3 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 27, 2020

It is unknown if the crash caused any injuries. At this time, details regarding the traffic incident are limited as authorities are responding to the situation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.