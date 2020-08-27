80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car partially submerged in flooded canal along I-12 W at Essen

2 hours 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 9:14 AM August 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura's rains battered Baton Rouge streets, a driver along I-12 West at Essen appeared to have swerved off road and ended up in a flooded canal. 

The incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. and as pictured above, the car was seen partially submerged in the flooded canal.

It is unknown if the crash caused any injuries. At this time, details regarding the traffic incident are limited as authorities are responding to the situation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days