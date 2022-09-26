77°
Car hits electrical equipment, causes early-morning outage for Siegen neighborhood

Monday, September 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly struck a power line, bringing it down and causing an outage for a neighborhood on Siegen Lane early Monday morning. 

Entergy reports the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. and that crews were working to restore power as soon as possible. 

As of 5 a.m., Entergy's website estimated the power would be restored around 6 a.m.. 

