Car crashes through BR BBQ restaurant late Wednesday on Chippewa St.

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant owner in Baton Rouge reported an unexpected visitor Wednesday night that crashed through the building of the BBQ eatery.

Following a private event at Memphis Mac BBQ, the owner of the restaurant posted a video to Facebook of a vehicle that smashed through the building.

According to the owner, a woman ran into the building of the BBQ establishment shortly after the private event came to an end.

"Hey folks, count your blessings," the owner said in the beginning of the video.

The woman who drove into Memphis Mac is okay, according to management.

"We just got finished with an event and we had someone run into the restaurant, man. It was crazy. The young lady is okay, we will rebuild."

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The driver has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.