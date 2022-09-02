Car crashes into IHOP along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly crashed into the IHOP on Siegen Lane Friday morning.

First responders were reported to be on the scene, but it's unknown if there were any injuries. Sources say the car crashed into the back of the building but did not go through the wall.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver took some medicine that made him dizzy, causing him to hit the gas instead of the brake.

No one was injured, and damage to the driver's vehicle was minor.