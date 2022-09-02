91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into IHOP along Siegen Lane

3 hours 29 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 9:44 AM September 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly crashed into the IHOP on Siegen Lane Friday morning. 

First responders were reported to be on the scene, but it's unknown if there were any injuries. Sources say the car crashed into the back of the building but did not go through the wall. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver took some medicine that made him dizzy, causing him to hit the gas instead of the brake. 

Trending News

No one was injured, and damage to the driver's vehicle was minor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days