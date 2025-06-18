86°
Car crashes into Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road near Joor Road
BATON ROUGE — Officials responded to a Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road after a car crashed into the side of the business Wednesday afternoon.
The crash left a hole in the side of the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs near Joor Road.
Baton Rouge EMS said they did not transport anyone from the crash scene.
