Car crashes into Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road near Joor Road

Wednesday, June 18 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Officials responded to a Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road after a car crashed into the side of the business Wednesday afternoon.

The crash left a hole in the side of the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs near Joor Road.

Baton Rouge EMS said they did not transport anyone from the crash scene.

