Car accident incited argument that ended with gunfire; two victims in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Two victims are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a man allegedly insisted a car accident was their fault and fired a gun at them eight times before speeding away.

A three-car accident happened early Sunday morning in which a Chevy Camaro rear-ended a Ford Equus, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Further investigation showed a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was also involved in the crash.

Witness reports said following the accident, a green Dodge Challenger drove up and got into an argument with the driver and the three passengers of the Fusion.

The argument escalated, and witnesses also report the driver of the Challenger fired several shots at and into the Fusion as he fled.

BRPD arrested Marcus Dominique, 30, late Sunday morning. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police say Dominique also has prior arrests for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.