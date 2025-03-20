Capitol Elementary launches early education center for infants, toddlers with YWCA

BATON ROUGE - Capitol Elementary School introduced a new program set to increase learning and development in young children.

The early years of childhood are the most crucial to brain development and setting kids up for success in grade school.

Capitol Elementary introduced its new early learning program in partnership with the YWCA. The program's services are for children from 6 weeks old to 3 years old as a way to give them a head start. The program is also designed to help out parents.

"These services are provided free of charge, recognizing that early education services are quite costly and especially for high-quality education services," YWCA CEO Dianna Payton said.

The program currently has 32 children enrolled, and on Thursday, the school unveiled its new playground and classrooms.

"Yesterday we spent some time in the classroom working on sensory things, going over 'How does this feel?', 'What shape is it?', 'What color is it?' All of those things that are essential to building their life in the future," Payton said.

Payton said these methods and programs have boosted the learning levels of these children.

"Most of them are retaining their knowledge, they are meeting at least 85 percent and above when it comes to social, emotional, cognitive, numeracy and literacy," Payton said.

She said the YWCA and this program were started to help set up children for success in the future.

"They're more likely to not end up in a path of crime, or to not finish high school and have a high life quality in the future if they are able to address their needs on the front in," Payton said.

The early childhood education program was funded with money from The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, ExxonMobil, the Academic Distinction Fund and individual donors.

Parents looking to enroll children in the early education program can contact East Baton Rouge Schools or the YWCA.