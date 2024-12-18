Capital city prepping for New Year's Eve with just days to go before the end of 2024

BATON ROUGE - While lots of Baton Rouge families are still getting ready for Christmas, some city officials are setting up for the next big day on the calendar.

The Red Stick - which serves as Baton Rouge's "ball" - was set up in City Hall Plaza downtown. The Red Stick will be dropped at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve to ring in 2025.