Capital Area United Way's 'United We Feed' effort combats food insecurity as holidays approach

Friday, November 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — While SNAP benefits are expected to return next week, families and seniors across the capital region still need support as the holidays approach. 

Capital Area United Way's "United We Feed" effort aims to provide meals, food boxes and support to households facing food insecurity.

According to United Way, each month, an average of 250 people call the 211 hotline in our region looking for food assistance.

According to the organization, $2 provides a hot meal in a local soup kitchen, $25 provides fresh produce for a family of four and $42.50 provides a full box with protein and pantry staples for a family of two. 

Donations to United Way's Community Relief Fund can be made here. All donations will be used in the capital region. 

Volunteers are also needed to help sort, pack, or distribute food.

Capital Area United Way President and CEO George Bell visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the organization. 

