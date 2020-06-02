86°
Capital Area Transit System to receive over $3 million for new vehicles

Tuesday, June 02 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System will receive $3,872,089 in federal funds to purchase new electric buses.

The new vehicles will replace older models that have reached their maximum use and are no longer best-suited to current infrastructure needs. 

The funds were made possible by a grant from The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration's Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program.

The Low-or No-Emission program supports cities that purchase vehicles and other infrastructure tools that help sustain the environment, such as zero-emission and low-emission transit buses. 

The program will support 41 projects across the nation, including the CATS project in Baton Rouge, by contributing funds that amount to a total of $130 million. 

Click here for more information. 

 

