Capital Area preparing for arctic blast next week

BATON ROUGE - With the first hard freeze in over a year approaching the Capital Area, preparation is key.

Craig Roux, General Manager at Brothers Ace Hardware, said his customers seem more concerned than usual. But there's no need to worry if you protect your pipes.

"You need to insulate your outside pipes and your hose bibs. That's the primary issue you're going to have in south Louisiana," Roux said.

Days ahead of the freeze, things like pipe insulation and faucet covers are already beginning to fly off the shelves. Sales are also up for space heaters and firewood.

"Today it's really starting to pick up. I expect tomorrow will be the day. People tend to wait until the last minute," Roux said.

Sam Abrams, General Manager at Southern Air Heating and Cooling, said a carbon monoxide detector is a good investment around this time. Especially, if you haven't turned on the heater in a while.

"And if you have a heat pump, just be prepared with this weather for it to kick into emergency heat," Abrams said.

Abrams recommends locating your indoor pipes ahead of time, which may be underneath sinks or in cabinets. All faucets should be turned on just enough for the water to drip out.

Propane-powered heaters should only be used outdoors, as well as generators. During the freeze, it's also best to keep pets and sensitive plants inside.