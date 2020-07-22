91°
Candidates officially enter EBR Mayor-President race

Wednesday, July 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE -Wednesday morning marks the official launch of the race for the next Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

As of July 22, five candidates announced their interest in the position.

The candidates include current Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome, Metro Council Dist. 10 councilwoman Tara Wicker, Metro Council Dist. 10 councilman Matt Watson, Baton Rouge State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, and business owner Jordan Piazza.

Beginning Wednesday, candidates seeking election will use the next three days to sign up for positions appearing on the November 3rd ballot. 

