Camper trailer explosion in Thibodaux leaves 63-year-old man dead, according to officials

THIBODAUX — A Thibodaux man is dead after a camper trailer exploded on Wednesday, the Fire Marshal's office said.

The St. John Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Greenwood Plantation Road in Thibodaux around 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the camper on fire and the victim inside a home close to the trailer.

Emergency crews said they provided aid to the victim and that he was medevacked to a New Orleans hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not reveal the victim's name, but said that he was 63 years old. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined, and an investigation has been opened by State Fire Marshal deputies.