Calvin's Bocage Market goes viral after 'Housewives of New York City' star samples chicken salad on TikTok

BATON ROUGE — Calvin's Bocage Market's famous chicken salad has gone viral after an original member of "Housewives of New York City" sampled the local delicacy on her TikTok.

Bethenny Frankel's initial video sampling the smoother-than-average chicken salad has almost a million views and more than 75,000 likes. Many of the more than 3,000 comments shared their enthusiasm for the Bocage grocer's chicken salad.

"Is that Calvin’s chicken salad from bocage in Baton Rouge??? It’s the best! I think about every day since I moved away 17 years ago…but seriously it’s so good," one comment read, with the sentiment echoed in the comment's replies.

Frankel, who frequently samples variations of chicken salad on her TikTok page, similarly raved about the pureed chicken salad.

"Wow," she said after taking a bite straight out of the tub.

Local graphic designer Shane Griffin sent Frankel the tub of Calvin's chicken salad after seeing her other videos about chicken salad go viral. According to The Advocate, Calvin's owner Calvin Lindsly and his son worked with Griffin to send Frankel, who also owns the health food brand Skinnygirl, the chicken salad.

Griffin's wife also wrote Frankel a note, which she read in the TikTok, giving precise instructions on how to eat the chicken salad on a Wheat Thin cracker with candied jalapeños.

"I've gotten over a thousand messages from people asking me to ship it to them in New York, California, Australia, Japan — all over," Lindsly's daughter Kalyn Anderson told The Advocate. "They were all so nice — so, so nice."