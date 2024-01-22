62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
California woman arrested after allegedly stealing dozens of Stanley cups

2 hours 14 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, January 22 2024 Jan 22, 2024 January 22, 2024 10:45 AM January 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led officers to find she had stolen dozens of Stanley cups from a local retailer. 

Officers with the Roseville Police Department said they were called to a retailer on Jan. 17. The staff said they saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley cups without paying for them, and the staff were unable to stop her. 

Officers spotted the woman's vehicle nearby and stopped her. The woman was arrested for one count of grand theft. 

In total, she reportedly stole 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500 total. 

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the police department wrote on Facebook. 

