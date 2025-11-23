72°
Caleb Wilson Foundation launches anti-hazing campaign for 52nd Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS - The Caleb Wilson Foundation is launching an anti-hazing campaign featuring electric billboards spanning from Kenner to New Orleans for the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic. 

The billboards will honor Caleb Wilson, a member of Southern University's Human Jukebox band who tragically died during a hazing incident at the university. 

"The Bayou Classic was one of Caleb’s favorite times of the year. A moment when he was
truly in all his glory. He lived for the rehearsals, the camaraderie, and the pride of putting
on that blue and gold uniform," officials from the foundation said.

The foundation's mission is to end hazing by promoting awareness, education, policy and advocacy.

The billboard campaign hopes to ensure that Wilson's voice is still heard loud and clear, just like the music he loved.

The billboards will be displayed from Nov. 24 to 30.

