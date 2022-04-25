Burning 18-wheeler shut down I-12 east for hours

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler burst into flames on I-12 early Monday morning, blocking traffic heading out of Baton Rouge for about two hours.

The fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. on I-12 east just past the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras in the area captured the semi engulfed in flames.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

The interstate reopened the left and center lanes around 8 a.m., though eastbound delays were still reaching the Mississippi River Bridge.

Keep up with live traffic updates here.