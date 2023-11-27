52°
Burn Ban lifted for Livingston Parish

By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish officials announced Monday morning that the parish will lift its burn ban, effective today.

The parish was the last in the Captial Region to maintain a ban on outdoor burning.

The ban officially expires at 10 a.m.

