Bump in the road causing headaches for Denham Springs drivers

DENHAM SPRINGS - A bump in the road in Denham Springs is creating major headaches for residents who travel down Lockhart Road daily. Drivers say the small bridge has become a safety hazard, with leftover holes from recent repairs putting vehicles at risk.

Residents along Lockhart Road say what should be a simple drive over this small bridge has turned into a safety hazard.

Amy Hood, who lives next to the bridge, says the holes have led to countless close calls.

"It's mostly for the vehicles that aren't aware, that aren't from here, that don't know that there's a giant hole, because there's literally a sign this big that just says bump. So if they don't travel this road often, and they're doing the speed limit at 45, they're going to hit it and they're going to bottom out," Hood said.

But on Thursday, dash cam video captured an SUV slamming into the hole and flipping over.

"He very clearly lost control once he hit that big bump and then flipped over," Hood said.

Hood says she's seen other drivers struggle to keep control as well.

"We've seen a lot of people lose control of their vehicles and have to hurry and correct themselves so that they wouldn't go off the side of the road," Hood said.

She admits she even goes out of her way just to avoid crossing the bridge.

"I really don't like leaving and going to the left to cross the bridge, I will go out of my way around it just to avoid it, because I do have a small car, so anytime I do go over it, whether I'm doing five miles or 10 miles just coming out of the neighborhood, it's always a worry," Hood said.

Until something is done, she worries it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt. She says she’s already reached out to DOTD for help.

"I have let them know that there's minimal signage outside to let drivers that aren't aware know that there's this major, major impact that they're going to hit. They've said that they're going to send somebody out with signs to put them out, but we still have yet to see," Hood said.

Rodney Mallet with DOTD told WBRZ repairs will be made shortly, but even after that, drivers should obey the posted speed limits.