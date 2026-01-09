72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Build EBR holds town hall for community to give feedback on redevelopment

1 hour 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 10:28 PM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The community got the chance to give feedback for a major redevelopment effort in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

Build EBR hosted a town hall for residents to give input on their strategic plan.

Those in attendance were able to share what they are seeing in their neighborhoods and outline their priorities for the future. Organizers also provided a survey that will help influence things like future redevelopment project locations, transportation improvement and new economic initiatives.

Trending News

The survey is available here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days