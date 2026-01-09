Build EBR holds town hall for community to give feedback on redevelopment

BATON ROUGE - The community got the chance to give feedback for a major redevelopment effort in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

Build EBR hosted a town hall for residents to give input on their strategic plan.

Those in attendance were able to share what they are seeing in their neighborhoods and outline their priorities for the future. Organizers also provided a survey that will help influence things like future redevelopment project locations, transportation improvement and new economic initiatives.

The survey is available here.