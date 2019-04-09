Latest Weather Blog
Budget worst-case scenario would close parks, historic sites
BATON ROUGE - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he could shutter many of Louisiana's state parks, museums and historic sites if his agency takes the worst-case scenario cut for next year.
Nungesser told a House budget committee Monday that Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration asked him to prepare for up to a 30 percent reduction in state financing in the budget year that begins July 1.
Nungesser says he would prioritize the most heavily-visited sites to stay open.
Other agencies are threatened with similar cuts because Louisiana has a $750 million gap in next year's budget.
The lieutenant governor says he hopes the governor and lawmakers stave off the cuts in a possible special legislative session. Nungesser says he's also trying to create more public/private partnerships to generate money for parks and museums.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding