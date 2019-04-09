73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Budget worst-case scenario would close parks, historic sites

3 years 4 days 2 hours ago Monday, April 04 2016 Apr 4, 2016 April 04, 2016 3:33 PM April 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

BATON ROUGE - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he could shutter many of Louisiana's state parks, museums and historic sites if his agency takes the worst-case scenario cut for next year.
    
Nungesser told a House budget committee Monday that Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration asked him to prepare for up to a 30 percent reduction in state financing in the budget year that begins July 1.
    
Nungesser says he would prioritize the most heavily-visited sites to stay open.
    
Other agencies are threatened with similar cuts because Louisiana has a $750 million gap in next year's budget.
    
The lieutenant governor says he hopes the governor and lawmakers stave off the cuts in a possible special legislative session. Nungesser says he's also trying to create more public/private partnerships to generate money for parks and museums.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days