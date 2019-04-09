Budget worst-case scenario would close parks, historic sites

BATON ROUGE - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he could shutter many of Louisiana's state parks, museums and historic sites if his agency takes the worst-case scenario cut for next year.



Nungesser told a House budget committee Monday that Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration asked him to prepare for up to a 30 percent reduction in state financing in the budget year that begins July 1.



Nungesser says he would prioritize the most heavily-visited sites to stay open.



Other agencies are threatened with similar cuts because Louisiana has a $750 million gap in next year's budget.



The lieutenant governor says he hopes the governor and lawmakers stave off the cuts in a possible special legislative session. Nungesser says he's also trying to create more public/private partnerships to generate money for parks and museums.