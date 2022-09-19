91°
Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended one game after mid-game brawl at Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - Bucs receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game due to "unnecessary roughness" after a massive brawl broke out between the Bucs and the Saints.
Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have a long-running feud, and on Sunday, it reached a boiling point, with Evans trucking Lattimore and both players getting kicked out.
After the game, the Black and Gold defended their teammate.
The NFL investigated the on-field scuffle and suspended Evans for one game due to "unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct."
Read the NFL's official statement on the suspension here:
NFL’s official announcement on Mike Evans’ one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DmsQ6Ro7au— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022
