Latest Weather Blog
Bucs beat Falcons 23-20 in overtime after blowing big lead
ATLANTA - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back after blowing a 17-point lead, getting a 31-yard field goal from Connor Barth in overtime to beat the mistake-prone Atlanta Falcons 23-20 on Sunday.
Matt Ryan tied the game for the Falcons (6-2) on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 17 seconds left in regulation.
Having squandered a 24-point edge the previous week at Washington, the Bucs (3-4) faced another stunning defeat.
Instead, Jameis Winston led an impressive drive on the first possession of OT, converting three times on third down before the drive finally stalled when he short-hopped a pass in the end zone intended for an open Adam Humphries. Barth made his third field goal of the game.
Atlanta got the ball but didn't even make it to midfield. On fourth down, Ryan was heavily pressured by Gerald McCoy and Howard Jones, forcing a desperation pass that wasn't close to anyone.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards: state seeing 'early signs' of case plateau; urges continued compliance
-
LWC says new possible federal unemployment program would be 'nightmare situation'
-
Grant program opening for Louisiana virus-harmed businesses
-
Sen. Cassidy discusses new COVID-19 aid package
-
ICU doctor discusses second wave of COVID-19 cases