Buckling roadway forced I-10 closure in Ascension Parish, likely caused by excessive heat

SORRENTO - A stretch of I-10 was closed off to westbound traffic in Ascension Parish Friday after a portion of the roadway buckled, leaving a pothole on the interstate.

The obstruction was reported around 11 a.m. on I-10 West near the LA 22 exit in Sorrento. DOTD reports that the hole, possibly caused by excessive heat, was patched up around noon.

The interstate has since reopened.

